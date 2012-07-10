© 2021
Batman is No Match For Physics

Published July 10, 2012 at 6:54 AM EDT

LINDA WERTHEIMER, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Linda Wertheimer. Batman may be able to save Gotham from super villains, but he's no match for physics. Four British graduate students produced a paper called "Trajectory of a Falling Batman." It says Batman could glide over a 500-foot building, as he does in the 2005 movie, "Batman Begins." But he'd hit the ground at a life-threatening 50 miles per hour - Dark Knight not rising. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.