Top Stories: Obama To Pitch Tax-Cut Extension; Heat Wave Breaks

Good morning.

Our early headlines:

-- Reports: Obama To Pitch One-Year Extension Of Tax Cuts For 'Middle Class'.

-- In Afghanistan: Bomb Kills Six Americans; Shocking Video Of Woman's Execution.

-- Ahhh! Some Relief From The Heat.

Our weekend posts:

-- Oscar-Winner Ernest Borgnine Dies At 95.

-- Federer Dashes U.K.'s Hopes With Wimbledon Win.

-- U.S. Gives Afghanistan New Ally Status As Part Of 2014 Transition.

-- Barney Frank Gets Married; The Bridegrooms Wore Black.

And some of today's other top stories:

-- Annan says he held "constructive" talks with Syria's Assad. (BBC News)

-- "Egypt's Morsi orders parliament to reconvene." (Al-Jazeera)

-- "Cellphone carriers reported that they responded to a startling 1.3 million demands for subscriber information last year from law enforcement agencies." (The New York Times)

-- Republican presidential contender Mitt Romney "raised $106 million in June." (ABC News)

-- Palestinian president OKs letting experts take samples of Yasser Arafat's remains to test for poison. (Agence France Presse)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.