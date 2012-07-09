Next: Family Band

Guitarist Jonny Ollsin (formerly of S.T.R.E.E.T.S.) and singer Kim Krans met in the Catskill Mountains in New York, where they continue to write and record in a hand-built log cabin. Together, they lead the Brooklyn ambient rock group Family Band, which sounds like anything but mountain music.

Together with multi-instrumentalist Scott Hirsch, Ollsin and Krans focused their energies on a sound they call "heavy mellow," characterized by a moody, gentle darkness and somber lilt. Family Band's new album, Grace and Lies, comes out July 24, and in this session the group plays a few songs for World Cafe's David Dye. Hear a song with contributions on guitar from Grizzly Bear's Daniel Rossen — and get a free download of "Night Song" from the new record.

