Third World On World Cafe

Together nearly 30 years, the reggae band Third World is one Jamaica's most popular and decorated musical acts, with listeners around the world and 10 Grammy nominations to its name. Partly responsible for mainstreaming reggae music, the group formed in 1973 and built a solid following playing the Kingston reggae scene, making its debut at Jamaica's Independence Day celebration.

Throughout its career, Third World has honed a mix of funk, R&B, rock, pop and rap, all layered over a warm bed of old-school reggae. The band's lineup has changed, but Third World continues to perform and record, and is presently preparing for a 2012 tour of the U.S. In this session of World Cafe, host David Dye sits down with the group to discuss the history of reggae, as well as the fine lines that separate musical genres, even within the band's own music.

