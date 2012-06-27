© 2021
Nordstrom Worker Accused Of Selling Stolen Items

Published June 27, 2012 at 6:53 AM EDT

LINDA WERTHEIMER, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Linda Wertheimer, with the story of a struggling small business. A Nordstrom warehouse worker created a mini-department store in his living room, displaying fancy watches and handbags at very good prices. He even took orders. Police noticed him when he wore a bulky winter coat to work on a hot summer day and made lots of trips to his car. Cops found $40,000 worth of goods. Now the police are out shopping for his customers. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.