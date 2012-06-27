ACLU Will Defend KKK In Bid To Adopt Stretch Of Ga. Highway

Considering it a First Amendment case, the American Civil Liberties Union of Georgia has decided to defend a chapter of the Ku Klux Klan in its bid to adopt a stretch of Georgia highway.

As Korva reported earlier this month, Georgia transportation officials turned down the group's request, saying "encountering signage and members of the KKK along a roadway would create a definite distraction to motorists."

Adopting a stretch of highway would mean that the group would receive a sign, honoring the volunteers. If approved, this sign would read "IKK Realm GA, Ku Klux Klan."

The Atlanta Journal Constitution spoke to Debbie Seagraves, executive director for the ACLU of Georgia, who said her group had agreed to represent the group but that the ACLU was still "working on its strategy."

The AJC adds:

"A likely precedent was established in 2005 when a federal court ruled that Missouri had no right to ban the KKK from the Adopt-a-Highway program based on the Klan's political beliefs.

"In rejecting the Klan, which has a history of violence against blacks and minority groups, DOT said the highway cleanup program was open only to 'civic-minded organization in good standing.'"

