Microsoft Snaps Up Yammer For $1.2 Billion

Microsoft is buying the tech startup Yammer for $1.2 billion, thus proving that you can get a 10 figure sales prices for a company called Yammer. It's the company's attempt to get a social network in its portfolio. Now Yammer, if you're not familiar with it, is like Facebook, but for businesses. It allows employees to see what colleagues in the same company are doing - in case you can't learn that at the water cooler.

Some analysts think Microsoft paid too much for Yammer and that it's coming to the social network game to late.