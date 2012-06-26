Dozens Protest Mass. Town's Cursing Ban

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. If you thought Occupy Wall Street was big, consider this. Dozens of protesters gathered at the Middleborough, Massachusetts town hall. As we've reported, the town approved $20 tickets for public cursing. Police have refrained from ticketing until the state says it's constitutional. That left protesters free to voice their opposition, making generous use of a well-known adverb. A local news report used up the station's supply of bleeps. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.