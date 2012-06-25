Ugly Mugly Crowned World's Ugliest Dog

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. Here's a contest we keep up on - the World's Ugliest Dog. And chosen this past weekend in California, the appropriately named Mugly, whose mug was deemed uglier than 28 other competitors. He's a Chinese crested with that breed's crooked snout and also stringy, white whiskers. Mugly was already the U.K.'s ugliest. His prize - a year's supply of cookies and a VIP hotel stay. Missing from the prize package - grooming accessories. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.