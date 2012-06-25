Bank Leaders Get Raises Despite Financial Crisis

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

While the financial world keeps grappling with losses, the industry's leaders have raked in annual pay raises averaging nearly 12 percent. The Financial Times found JPMorgan Chase's CEO Jamie Dimon was among the top earners, with a pay package of more than $23 million last year, an 11 percent increase over the previous year.