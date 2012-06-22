Watch McDonald's Make A Supermodel Out Of A Quarter Pounder

If you think supermodels are the only ones who get gussied up and airbrushed during photo shoots, think again. Food companies use stylist magic that can cost big bucks, too, but mere mortals like us rarely get to see how that magic is made.

In a novel marketing move, McDonald's Canada recently posted a You Tube video of Marketing Director Hope Bagozzi responding to a customer's question about why the famous burgers looks better in front of the lens.

As the British marketing blog The Drum describes it, Bagozzi guides the viewer through the steps of how the marketing firm they've hired is "painstakingly reconstructing a store bought quarter pounder with cheese with surgical precision."

Using the same ingredients as McDonalds does, watch as condiments move forward in the frame, microscopic bun holes are fixed, and the cheese is Photoshopped into an even melt. Of course the process takes hours, rather than minutes, to produce one burger, so it's not likely to be coming to a franchise near you.

The video has racked up over three million hits since it was posted June 19.

