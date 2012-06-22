2 Million Toilet Flushing Systems Recalled

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

And today's last word in business is a word of caution. Home Depot and Lowe's are recalling more than two million toilet flushing systems after hundreds of people reported explosions. Product safety regulators announced this recall yesterday.

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

The faulty flushing system is made by the brand Flushmate - specifically the Flushmate Three Pressure-Assist Flushing System. It's also used by several toilet manufacturers, including American Standard and Crane.

INSKEEP: And we have now more than 300 reports of systems bursting, at least 14 injuries, tanks are shattered. There's even been property damage. And regulators say if you have this kind of system, turn off the water supply - now. Stop using it.

