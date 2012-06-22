Greece's Incoming Finance Minister Admitted To Hospital

Hours before he was scheduled to be sworn in as Greek's newest finance minister, Vassilis Rapanos fell ill and was rushed to the hospital "complaining of nausea, intense abdominal pains and dizziness," Reuters reports.

Of course this all comes just after Greece elected a new parliament and just after Greece formed a new three-party coalition that has the task of wading through national and Eurozone politics to negotiate a bailout.

It's so tough a job that the the previous group of elected officials weren't able to form a new government.

The AP reports that Rapanos will be hospitalized for two or three days, which the BBC says will likely mean that Rapanos will miss the "the Greece vs. Germany Euro 2012 game or hold his first parliamentary meeting."

"The news came hours after Samaras's office said the new premier himself would undergo eye surgery on Saturday to repair a damaged retina, forcing him to cancel a meeting of his parliamentary group on Friday," Reuters adds.

