Historic Southern Baptist Vote Coming Up, Live On The Web

By Mark Memmott
Published June 19, 2012 at 10:50 AM EDT
Pastor Fred Luter, of New Orleans, who's set to be president of the Southern Baptist Convention.
NPR.org's lead story this hour is Barbara Bradley Hagerty's Morning Edition report headlined "Southern Baptists See Their Future In A Black Pastor."

As she writes:

"The Southern Baptist Convention is expected to elect its first black president on Tuesday: Fred Luter, a former street preacher who turned a dying New Orleans church into a powerhouse. His election is a milestone for the 167-year-old denomination at a time when minorities make up a growing share of a shrinking membership."

If you'd like to see this history in the making, the convention is streaming its meeting here. According to its agenda, the election of officers is set to begin at 3:50 p.m. ET. (Correction from earlier: We initially mixed up our time zones. The time's now correct.)

Also, Baptist Press is live blogging here.

