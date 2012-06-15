A Voodoo Tour With Dr. John

Dr. John knows New Orleans like no one else. The gritty, growly music legend boasts a lengthy career, during which he's perfected a blend of New Orleans voodoo blues, funk and rock 'n' roll. Locked Down, his latest album — produced by The Black Keys' Dan Auerbach — was released earlier this year.

Born and raised in New Orleans, Dr. John experiences the city as more than just home — it's his soul and inspiration. As essential to the Big Easy's spirit as big brass and Cajun charm is the ancient, mysterious spiritual tradition that has long entranced Dr. John. In the video on this page, he takes World Cafe's David Dye on a tour of the Crescent City's mystical locations — a cemetery, a spiritual supply shop and a voodoo temple.

