In Sports: Tiger Tied For Second, Miami Ties Up NBA Finals
The two sports headlines that matter the most this morning.:
-- Tiger Woods Tied For Second At U.S. Open; Michael Thompson Leads By Three Strokes.
Golf's Open is being played at San Francisco's Olympic Club. ESPN's broadcast resumes at 9 a.m. ET.
-- Miami Wins Game Two Of The NBA Finals By Score Of 100-96; Series With Thunder Tied At 1-1.
The Heat and Thunder play next on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET. ABC-TV is the broadcaster.
