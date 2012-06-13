© 2021
Bacon Tops New Burger King Dessert

Published June 13, 2012 at 6:40 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. If you've visited Burger King recently you might've noticed their new health kick. There are smoothies on the menu, more wraps and salads. Well, their latest creation doesn't seem to fit the trend. The bacon sundae? The food chain claims the concoction of vanilla soft serve, fudge, caramel, bacon crumbles - oh, and a strip of bacon - weighs in at only 510 calories. But bacon is apparently all the rage in fast foods. Jack in the Box is out with a bacon milkshake. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.