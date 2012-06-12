'Whitey' Bulger's Girlfriend Sentenced To 8 Years In Prison

The girlfriend of the notorious mob boss James J. 'Whitey' Bulger has been sentenced to 8 years in prison, after pleading guilty to charges of conspiracy to harbor a fugitive.

As we reported last week, the prosecution sought 10 years for Catherine Greig, calling her crimes the "the most extreme case of harboring" the district had ever seen. She help Bulger evade arrest for 16 years. The prosecution claimed that, among other things, she helped him build false walls in his apartment and obtain identities from vulnerable people.

The AP reports that Greig "showed no visible emotion when she was sentenced Tuesday."

Reuters adds that Judge Dougals Woodcock also imposed a $150,000 fine and three years of supervised probation once she's out of prison.

