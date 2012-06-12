Vatican Says American Sisters Are Under 'Supreme Direction' Of Holy See

Leaders of a group that represents most Catholic sisters in the United States meet with Vatican officials in Rome today. As we've reported, the sisters went to Rome to talk to the head of the Vatican's Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith about a report that found the group was running afoul of church doctrine.

Representatives of the Leadership Conference of Women Religious, which represents 80 percent of the nation's sisters, told the Vatican that its assessments were based on "unsubstantiated accusations."

The Vatican has assigned an American Archbishop to oversee the organization and bring them back in line.

"The Vatican said the meeting was cordial, but added that the group 'remains under the supreme direction of the Holy See' and that the sisters must faithfully promote age-old teachings," NPR's Barbara Bradley Hagerty tells our Newscast unit. "The sisters said they were grateful for the talk and must now decide how to proceed from here."

