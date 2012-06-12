'Dynasty' Costume Designer Nolan Miller Dies

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Fans hooked on "Dallas" back in the '80s were probably also watching other popular prime time soaps, including "Dynasty." "Dynasty," like its rival, was about a rich oil family, this one in Colorado, and the women on "Dynasty" defined '80s fashion with their slinky blouses, gold lame, glamorous jewelry, and of course those power suits with the big shoulders.

The man behind that style was costume designer Nolan Miller. He passed away last week. His Emmy-winning career was launched in Beverly Hills where he was a designer for private clients that included Joan Collins, Elizabeth Taylor and Sophia Loren. Nolan Miller once said in an interview, when I'm 90, my name will still be synonymous with shoulder pads. Though he died at 79, the truth of that is undeniable.