Top Stories: Plane Crash In Nigeria; Suicide Bombing In Baghdad
Good morning.
Our early headlines:
-- Nigeria Mourns 'National Disaster;' Plane Crash Killed Scores.
-- George Zimmerman Back In Jail; Attorney Preparing New Bond Motion.
-- Tiger Woods' Incredible Chip: You Can Do It Too (Yeah, Right).
Other news:
-- "Suicide Car Bomb Kills 23 In Central Baghdad." (The Associated Press)
-- American Drone Strike "Kills 15 In Northwest Paksitan," Officials Say. (Reuters)
-- "Intrigue In Karzai Family As An Afghan Era Closes." (The New York Times)
-- "U.S. Stock Futures Edge Higher" On Hopes "For Some Relief For Spanish Banks." (The Wall Street Journal)
-- As Diamond Jubilee Celebrations Continue, "Pop Royalty To Play For Queen." (BBC News)
-- "U.S. Works To Rebuild Ties In Asia-Pacific." (Morning Edition)
Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.