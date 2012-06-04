© 2021
Top Stories: Plane Crash In Nigeria; Suicide Bombing In Baghdad

By Mark Memmott
Published June 4, 2012 at 8:49 AM EDT

Good morning.

Our early headlines:

-- Nigeria Mourns 'National Disaster;' Plane Crash Killed Scores.

-- George Zimmerman Back In Jail; Attorney Preparing New Bond Motion.

-- Tiger Woods' Incredible Chip: You Can Do It Too (Yeah, Right).

Other news:

-- "Suicide Car Bomb Kills 23 In Central Baghdad." (The Associated Press)

-- American Drone Strike "Kills 15 In Northwest Paksitan," Officials Say. (Reuters)

-- "Intrigue In Karzai Family As An Afghan Era Closes." (The New York Times)

-- "U.S. Stock Futures Edge Higher" On Hopes "For Some Relief For Spanish Banks." (The Wall Street Journal)

-- As Diamond Jubilee Celebrations Continue, "Pop Royalty To Play For Queen." (BBC News)

-- "U.S. Works To Rebuild Ties In Asia-Pacific." (Morning Edition)

Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
