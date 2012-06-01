Rare Double Egg Laid In Abilene, Texas

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Every day on her farm in Abilene, Texas, Cookie Smith collects the eggs laid by her three hens. But recently, she discovered something unusual in the coop, what she calls a mutant super egg - three times the normal size. According to the Abilene Reporter News, once measured and photographed, Cookie cracked the shell and another complete egg slid out. Turns out, it's a rare occurrence known as a double egg. Cookie and her husband decided not to eat either egg. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.