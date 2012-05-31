Mayor Bloomberg Wants To Ban Mega Sugary Drinks

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

New York City Mayor, Michael Bloomberg has proposed a ban on sugary drinks larger than 16 ounces, which means a large Slurpee or a Grande Frappuccino, would still be legal. Restaurants, movie theaters, and food trucks would all have to abide by the rule, which is aimed at rising obesity rates. Fruit juices and alcoholic drinks would be exempt.

The New York Times reports that Mayor Bloomberg has tried to regulate soda before; this time he would enlist the city's health department to enforce the ban.

And while 16-ounce soda cups would be the max, the bottomless coffee cup survives. The ban would not affect refills.

