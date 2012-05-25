Man At Center Of Federal Agency's Las Vegas Scandal Leaves His Job

Jeff Neely, the regional official at the General Services Administration who hosted a 2010 taxpayer-funded conference in Las Vegas that became a scandal as details about excessive spending, gifts and lavish parties were revealed, has left his job at the agency.

"GSA spokesman Adam Elkington would not say whether Neely resigned or was fired from the agency that is in charge of federal buildings and supplies," The Associated Press says.

As we've reported, more than $800,000 was spent on the four-day conference, which included appearances by a mind-reader and clown, and nearly $150,000 spent on food and beverages, and commemorative coins that cost more than $6,000.

The scandal led to GSA Administrator Martha Johnson's resignation.

