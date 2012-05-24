Egypt's Historic Voting Continues

A quick update:

Day two of the voting in Egypt's first-ever free presidential election is underway. From Cairo, NPR's Soraya Sarhaddi Nelson reports that while turnout early in the day was slightly lower than on Wednesday, officials expect the lines will build as the day continues.

And Soraya adds that, as she reported on Wednesday, it's "amazing how engaged everyone is. ... Everyone has been talking about the election ... and people are very happy about the freedom this election has brought them."

Results from this week's voting are expected by sometime next week — and it's likely there will be a runoff between the top two candidates in mid-June.

Also on Morning Edition today, Merrit Kennedy reported about what while the Muslim Brotherhood has strong grassroot support, the presidential election has given that group a challenge.

