Egyptian Activist: Even The Confusion Is A Success

On tonight's All Things Considered, Robert Siegel talks with three prominent Egyptians. One of them, Dalia Ziada, is an activist and founder of the Justice Party.

Robert asked how the last two days have felt, how it felt to see many of her fellow Egyptians cast their first ballot. She said:

"It feels like celebrating a festival or something everyone is very is very excited about the idea of having a new president but [everyone is] very confused as well.

"This confusion itself is a success of the dream we've been dreaming for so long — to have a president who is coming from among the people, whom we can judge, whom we can hold accountable. He's not coming from a supreme authority. He's just a human like us."

Here's audio of the rest of the interviews:

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.