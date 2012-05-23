The History Of The Wrecking Crew On World Cafe

Almost every record you know that was a 1960s radio hit had a secret weapon — a crew of L.A. backing musicians known as "The Wrecking Crew." This group, which included the likes of Glen Campbell, Hal Blaine and Carol Kaye, helped artists ranging from the Partridge Family to the Beach Boys make great-sounding albums. On today's World Cafe David Dye sits down with Kent Hartman, author of a new book about the influential group of backing musicans, and plays a few of the many songs they helped make hits.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.