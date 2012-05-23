STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Even presidents struggle to keep their dignity. South African President Jacob Zuma is known for womanizing. And, maybe as a commentary, an artist painted a picture of Zuma exposed. The president is now seeking a court order to have the painting removed from an art gallery. And then there's the University of Texas, where a commencement poster included a typo. It was missing the letter L. It is supposed to be the Lyndon B. Johnson School of Public Affairs. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.