Whitney Houston's 'Celebrate' Released Monday

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "CELEBRATE")

WHITNEY HOUSTON AND JORDIN SPARKS: (Singing) Everybody's been so uptight, and forgetting to live the life.

This final recording by the 1980s and '90s pop star, Whitney Houston, was released yesterday. "Celebrate" debuted on Ryan Seacrest's radio show.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "CELEBRATE")

SPARKS: (Singing) Yeah. Come on and celebrate. Come on, yeah, now. Come on and celebrate. That's what I want. I wanna celebrate, because it's all right.

INSKEEP: It's a duet between Houston and "American Idol" winner Jordin Sparks. "Celebrate" was recorded for the upcoming film "Sparkle."

MONTAGNE: Houston stars as Sparks' mother, in this remake of a 1976 movie, which was inspired by the career of the Motown band The Supremes. But the film also treads territory that echoes Houston's own life: an upbringing steeped in faith, a meteoric rise to fame, and coping with domestic violence.

INSKEEP: "Sparkle" will be released in August - just six months after Houston passed away at the age of 48 years old.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG "CELEBRATE")

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG "CELEBRATE")

SPARKS: (Singing) Come on and celebrate. Come on, yeah, come on. Come on and celebrate. Is what I want. I want to celebrate.