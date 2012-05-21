© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Man Credits Adrenaline For Defeating Mount Lion

Published May 21, 2012 at 7:16 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. We're late to this story, but Brandon Arnold deserves the attention. The Arizona man was camping this month when a rabid mountain lion leaped out of the bushes and attacked Mr. Arnold's dog. Both the dog and its antagonist disappeared into the brush. Arnold says he's not a hero. He was just trying to save the dog, which explains why he chased the mountain lion and disposed of it by whacking it with a frying pan. The dog is recovering. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.