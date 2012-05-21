Man Credits Adrenaline For Defeating Mount Lion

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. We're late to this story, but Brandon Arnold deserves the attention. The Arizona man was camping this month when a rabid mountain lion leaped out of the bushes and attacked Mr. Arnold's dog. Both the dog and its antagonist disappeared into the brush. Arnold says he's not a hero. He was just trying to save the dog, which explains why he chased the mountain lion and disposed of it by whacking it with a frying pan. The dog is recovering. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.