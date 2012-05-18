Delta Promotion Offers NHL Fans Free Trip

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

And today's last word in business is: free flight - to somewhere less exotic than Nepal.

Tomorrow, the New York Rangers play the New Jersey Devils in Newark, New Jersey, game three of the NHL Eastern Conference Finals. And Delta Airlines is offering free plane tickets to New Jersey for some lucky Rangers fans. Tickets from New York to New Jersey, two states separated by the Hudson River, which is about a mile wide. But fans beware, the flight time for the 20 mile trip is 17 minutes, but the estimated actual travel time, with airports and the TSA involved, about three hours.

What hockey fans will do to beat traffic.

