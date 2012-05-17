Would You Pay $1,500 For A Hot Dog?

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

OK, well, let's move now from the world of fake meat to the world of insanely expensive meat. A few months ago, our last word in the business segment was a hot dog in Canada that cost a hundred bucks. Well, that wasn't the last word on expensive hot dogs. Now comes something called the One Dog. Price tag - I'm not joking - $1,500. It's topped with lobster tail, contains saffron aioli and it's also covered in gold dust. The creator, "Hot Dog" Mike Juliano, admits that the gold doesn't really add much flavor. Well, it must do something, because the Little Rock, Arkansas hot-dog cart owner was able to sell four of his creations. He donated the proceeds to charity.

