Romney's $40.1 Million Haul In April Nearly Matches Obama's

The campaign for GOP presidential contender Mitt Romney and the Republican Party together raised $40.1 million in April, just shy of the $43.6 million that President Obama and the Democratic Party took in.

This is the first monthly report since Romney effectively wrapped up the Republican presidential nomination. And because money is one way to keep score during a presidential campaign, the news is getting a great deal of attention from the political media this morning.

Politico points out that "it's a strong showing for Romney and his allies as they move into the general election. The clearer test of the Obama-Romney fundraising match-up will come with the May money reports, since that'll be the first time both candidates will be raising campaign and victory money for the entire month."

The Los Angeles Times says the April figures signal that Romney is beginning to "chip away" at Obama's fundraising advantage.

According to ABC News' The Note, Romney's haul "should give the Obama campaign and the Democrats something to sweat about."

The Hill adds that, "Romney and the RNC have a fundraising total of $800 million combined, according to a campaign memo obtained by the press." And it writes that "the president's team expects to have a strong May, in part thanks to Obama's endorsement of same-sex marriage. Obama raised $15 million last week at a Los Angeles fundraiser hosted by actor George Clooney."

For more coverage of the 2012 presidential campaign, check It's All Politics.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.