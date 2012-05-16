Neither John Edwards Nor His Mistress Testify At Corruption Trial

The campaign corruption trial of former Democratic presidential contender John Edwards will not reach a dramatic climax with testimony from the former senator or the mistress he's accused of trying to hide with 2008 campaign funds.

According to The Associated Press, Edwards' attorneys said in court today that they will not be calling Edwards or Rielle Hunter to the stand and that they expect to rest their case later today.

They also won't be calling Edwards' adult daughter Cate to the stand, AP says.

As the wire service reminds us:

"Edwards is accused of masterminding a plan to use money from two wealthy donors to hide his pregnant mistress during his bid for the 2008 White House. Edwards faces six counts of campaign finance violations. If convicted, he could face up to 30 years in prison."

Edwards has said he did not break campaign finance laws.

Update at noon ET: The defense has rested it case. Closing arguments begin Thursday.l

