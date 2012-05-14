World Cafe Looks Back: Beck

Beck has been an influential creative force for two decades, popular for his sharp, intelligent and often humorous lyrics. Slickly genre-hopping from punk to folk, alternative and electro, he's put out albums both acoustic and electric, but always innovative. Today's installment of World Cafe revisits three of his interviews from the past decade or so.

A 1999 interview finds Beck having just released his first of many Nigel Godrich-produced albums — Mutations, his sixth studio record. Next, a 2002 interview with Michaela Majoun was recorded after Beck's emotional and personal Sea Change came out. We close with Beck's 2007 visit to World Cafe, on the heels of his album The Information. Over the course of this hour, hear Beck discuss everything from songwriting to sampling, as well as his adolescent journey into music discovery.

