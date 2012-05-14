Casual Hoodie Gets An Executive Makeover

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

You know, one of the benefits of starting your own company is that you can pretty much wear whatever you want - up to a point. Our last word in business today is: dress for success.

Just as Steve Jobs was known for his mock-turtleneck, Mark Zuckerberg has become known for his hoodie. Business blogs breathlessly chronicle Zuckerberg's dress decisions and note the fact that he sports the collegiate just-rolled-out-of-bed look, even at important business meetings.

Some thought he might dress up to meet with potential Wall Street investors. But no, Zuckerberg showed up in a black hoodie, rankling some of those potential investors, who called him immature and disrespectful.

But think how easily he could have made a better impression if only he'd bought from Betabrand, a San Francisco clothing company that says it's coming out with an executive pinstripe hoodie. The company says it will satisfy both Wall Street and Zuckerberg.

Crafted from 100% percent Merino wool with paisley lining, we're told, the executive hoodie offers a more tailored silhouette, and it's dry-clean only.

Chris Lindland is Betabrand's founder.

CHRIS LINDLAND: I just assumed that there'd be a great interest in anything Mark Zuckerberg-related. And since he's the Mount Everest of hoodie wearers, if we could make a product that somehow would connect that with his visit to Wall Street, it would be funny.

INSKEEP: Zuckerberg has not yet been seen wearing the pinstripe executive hoodie, though his sister did tweet that she thought it would be opening-bell worthy.

