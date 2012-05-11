The Ting Tings On World Cafe

When The Ting Tings exploded onto the pop scene in 2007, their grunge-chic style and sound were destined for success. Now, five years after the debut of their hit single "That's Not My Name/Great DJ" and four years after their first full length, We Started Nothing, The Ting Tings are back. Grungier than ever, the duo's new album, Sounds from Nowheresville, is accompanied by dark, violent music videos and a tour that involves front woman Katie White haphazardly throwing every piece of musical equipment that she can find. If this is your idea of fun, Sounds from Nowheresville may be the soundtrack to your summer.

Messier than We Started Nothing, Sounds from Nowheresville is closer to the punk scene that originally brought White and Jules De Martino together. While it's probably not what fans of The Ting Tings' cleaner, poppier sound expected, it suits the duo's attitudes. White and De Martino discuss their eclectic sophomore album in today's episode of World Cafe.

