Alaska Man To Make Uninhabited Island His Home

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. When Felicity Aston skied alone across Antarctica, she chronicled her journey on Twitter. And we talked with her on MORNING EDITION by phone. There will be nothing like that for Charles Baird. He's about to spend a year on an island in Alaska alone - really alone. He'll be able to send short text messages but will not be receiving any. By freeing himself from all media, Mr. Baird expects to have enough time to make a documentary about himself. It's MORNING EDITION.