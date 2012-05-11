© 2021
18-Month-Old Girl Turns Up On No-Fly List

Published May 11, 2012 at 6:56 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. JetBlue Airways apologized yesterday after removing a passenger from her flight, saying she was on a no-fly list. The passenger looks innocent enough. She's 18 months old. Her name is Riyanna. Riyanna's mom told WPBF-TV in Florida that the idea her daughter's a threat was absurd and made no sense. The family was so embarrassed, they decided to skip their flight from Fort Lauderdale to Newark. The airline is blaming a computer glitch. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.