18-Month-Old Girl Turns Up On No-Fly List

Good morning. I'm David Greene. JetBlue Airways apologized yesterday after removing a passenger from her flight, saying she was on a no-fly list. The passenger looks innocent enough. She's 18 months old. Her name is Riyanna. Riyanna's mom told WPBF-TV in Florida that the idea her daughter's a threat was absurd and made no sense. The family was so embarrassed, they decided to skip their flight from Fort Lauderdale to Newark. The airline is blaming a computer glitch. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.