Brad Pitt Is The New Face Of Chanel No. 5 Ads

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. There is a new face of Chanel No. 5. This perfume has been represented in ads by Catherine Deneuve and Nicole Kidman. And now the face of Chanel is Brad Pitt, the first man ever to represent the scent. E Online says it's a seven figure deal for Pitt, who played a baseball general manager in "Moneyball" and a sadistic commando in "Inglourious Basterds." No doubt the latter role is what earned Pitt this part, since his character was in France.