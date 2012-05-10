Accidental Calls To New York City's 911 Add Up

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

You know how your phone can accidentally dial a number from your pocket? Some call it a pocket dial or a butt dial. Well, it turns out the recipient is often 911. A newly released report says that in 2010, 38 percent of 911 calls in New York City were accidental calls lasting just seconds. Most, according to the New York Daily News, appear to be calls made from pockets or purses. There were actually more of these calls than calls that actually warranted a response by a police car.