Suspect Walks After Improper Miranda Warning

Published May 8, 2012 at 7:44 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep.

Americans learn they have the right to remain silent from watching cop shows on TV. But just referring to TV does not count as reading your rights. An L.A. County detective testified that he gave a suspect the Miranda Warning, but a true TV reality show is following him around. Video shows the detective actually said, quote, "You watch TV - you know your rights and all that." Prosecutors say that is not close enough and the suspect went free.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.