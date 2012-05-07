© 2021
VIDEO: In Copenhagen, A Very Classy Flash Mob On The Metro

By Eyder Peralta
Published May 7, 2012 at 2:41 PM EDT

The Copenhagen Philharmonic has tried its hand at a flashmob before. Back in May, it performed Ravel's Bolero to an unsuspecting public at Copenhagen Central Station.

It was nice. But, earlier this month, they were truly audacious, performing Edvard Grieg's Peer Gynt on a moving, crowded metro train. As you'll see in the video below, it looks magical:

h/t: NPR's Audie Cornish via Gawker.

