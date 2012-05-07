Contest To Search For New Top Liar

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. West Virginia soon holds its annual liars contest. College professor Adam Booth won the last contest celebrating tall tales. Or at least he says he did. Asked by West Virginia Public Broadcasting for a true family story, he says his grandfather, as a boy, watched Cincinnati Reds games by looking through the chain link outfield fence. He won't say if that story is true, which gets you wondering did the outfield really have a chain link fence. It's MORNING EDITION.