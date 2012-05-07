Airstrike In Yemen Kills Top Al-Qaida Leader

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

And we can report this morning that the hunt for another suspected terrorist is over. A top al-Qaida leader in Yemen was killed Sunday in a U.S. drone strike, according to American and Yemeni officials. Fahd al-Quso was on the FBI's most wanted list for his role in the deadly 2000 attack on the USS Cole, in which 17 American sailors were killed.

Al-Quso was reportedly killed by the missile along with another al-Qaida operative while exiting a vehicle in southern Yemen. Yemeni officials say that they authorized the American attack.