Munch's 'The Scream' Sells For Record Price

Last night at the Sotheby's auction house in New York, there was something to scream about. Our last word in business is: "The Scream."

As we reported yesterday, the Expressionist masterpiece by Edvard Munch went up for sale. There are four versions of this composition, but just one had been privately held by an heir of one of Munch's patrons.

GREENE: The painting, described as the universal symbol of angst, has some notable features including a hand-painted frame with a poem written by the artist explaining his inspiration. It was expected to fetch at least $80 million. It went a lot higher than that.

INSKEEP: The winning bid was just under $120 million from an anonymous buyer, which gives Sotheby's a reason to scream for joy. It says it's the most money ever paid for a work of art at auction. Hopefully the person didn't regret it later, otherwise they might've screamed.

