San Francisco Transit Worker Fired For 'Good' Deed

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. San Francisco transit worker Jim Stanek thought he was doing a good deed. He had $300 worth of Bay Area Rapid Transit tickets paid for, but unused by commuters. He gave the tickets to a needy teenager, who used them to get to school. And for this good deed, Mr. Stanek was fired. He got the termination letter on his 66th birthday. Officials say the tickets should've gone into the agency general fund, though Stanek is appealing. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.