Finish This Sentence: 'Before I Die, I Want To ...'

By Mark Memmott
Published May 3, 2012 at 2:20 PM EDT
From the Before I Die wall in New Orleans.

Artist Candy Chang turned the wall of an abandoned house in New Orleans into "a giant chalkboard where residents can write on the wall and remember what is important to them."

And since putting up that public art project in February 2011, "Before I Die" walls have spread to at least 19 cities around the world. Friday, a wall goes up in Denver.

You can get a sense of the kind of things people write from the BeforeIdiewall Twitter page. They range from the very aspirational ("inspire change") to the practical ("lose those 10 kilos") to the just fun ("kiss Ryan Gosling").

Chang encourages others to put up such walls. There's a "build your own" webpage of tips and guides here.

We wonder, of course, what Two-Way readers would say. Feel free to post your answers in the comments thread — and on Twitter @BeforeIdiewall.

(H/T to Alan Greenblatt.)

Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
