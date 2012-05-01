Netherlands Celebrates Queen Beatrix

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. In the Netherlands yesterday, thousands of citizens were out celebrating Queen's Day. The holiday honors Queen Beatrix. The queen and her family celebrated by defending the royal banner in a series of games, including tug-of-war and soap box racing. And then there was Crown Prince Willem-Alexander, who participated in the day's final event - a toilet bowl tossing contest. Yes, we can apparently thank the Netherlands for bringing new meaning to royal throne. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.