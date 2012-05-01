Calif. City Debates Location Of Stone Head

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. If you've ever received a gift and didn't know what to do with it, you may sympathize with Covina, California. The town received a gift from its former sister city in Mexico - a seven-ton stone head. It sat in front of the police department for years until the police needed the space for a memorial. Now, the head is a maintenance yard while officials decide what to do. Our friends at the AP report a city council meeting today will, quote, "bring the issue to a head." It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.